Littlehampton disturbance: body of man in his 50s found inside bungalow after fire, say Sussex Police

The body of a man in his 50s was found inside a Littlehampton property after a fire, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said emergency services attended reports of a ‘disturbance’ at an address in Swanbourne Road at about 9.50am on Thursday, August 28.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 6.13pm: “Sadly, the body of a man in his 50s was found inside the bungalow, following a fire. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.

A fire engine in Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton, on Friday, August 28

“Nearby properties were evacuated after a fire had taken hold and spread to an adjoining bungalow and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish the fire. Police set up a cordon to ensure all residents were kept safe during the incident.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact them online or call 101, quoting Operation Chalk.

The police spokesperson added: “Sussex Police has referred to incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as a matter of course.

“We can confirm that armed police were in attendance after reports of two people being injured, by unconfirmed means, when they approached the house at 9.50am. Their injuries were minor and they were treated by the ambulance service.”