Serious Littlehampton incident: Watch as emergency services respond to fire amid armed police response

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 17:45 BST
Emergency services remain at the scene of a serious incident in Littlehampton.

Photos taken on Thursday afternoon (August 28) showed that armed police officers were assisting firefighters in Swanbourne Road.

Sussex Police explained that officers initially attended the address ‘following a disturbance’ at the property at around 9.50am.

“Two people, a man and a woman, sustained injuries during the initial report, and they are receiving medical treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

Photos taken on Thursday afternoon (August 28) showed that armed police officers were assisting firefighters in Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Photos taken on Thursday afternoon (August 28) showed that armed police officers were assisting firefighters in Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police said the road was closed ‘and a cordon established’. Nearby properties were evacuated while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The police are expected to issue a further statement on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said earlier this afternoon: “We are currently in attendance at an incident in Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton supporting police and ambulance colleagues.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were at the scene but could not comment further.

Highdown Drive is closed to traffic and pedestrians from St Catherine's Catholic Primary School to Swanbourne Road.

Emergency services remained at the scene, as of 5pm, with a road closure still in place.

