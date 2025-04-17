Man dies in crash involving car and van on road north of Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a van on a road north of Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the collision happened at Smithwood Common Road in Cranleigh just after 9am this morning (April 17) and the road currently remains closed.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was prounounced dead at the scene. A Surrey police spokesperson said: “The driver of the van remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. A full closure of the road remains in place. “We are now looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information that could assist our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are particularly interested in tracing the movements and manner of driving of a black Audi prior to the collision. “Were you travelling in the area around Smithwood Common Road between 8:45am and 9:05am on Thursday, April 17? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident? “If you have any information that may help us, please get in touch quoting PR/45250045382.”

A man died in a crash involving a car and a van at Smithwood Common Road, Cranleigh, north of Horsham this morning (April 17)

Anyone who can help can contact the Surrey Police website www.surrey.police.uk/ or call them on 101. The spokesperson added: “If you do not wish to speak to police, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, Smithwood Common Road remains shut both ways from Amlets Lane to the B2128.