New group launched in Horsham in bid to tackle anti social behaviour

By Sarah Page
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:20 BST
A new group has been set up in Horsham in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime.

And the group, likened to a ‘super-sized neighbourhood watch’ gained hundreds of supporters within hours of its launch.

The initiative – dubbed ‘Hands Up For Help’ – is the brainchild of local crusading councillor Colin Minto who says: “I’m hoping it will create a passive community-spirited ‘Force For Good’: no agression, not putting yourselves or anyone at risk, just being that Good Samaritan to help others in their time of need.”

And he explained how he came up with the idea: “I for one always feel compelled to intervene, safely and passively, if I witness anything that doesn't look or feel right, but like most I have spoken to recently, who have shared the same view, it's scary. You want to help someone but the fear sometimes takes over.

Hundreds of people joined a new 'Hands Up For Help' initiative within hours of it being launched by Horsham councillor Colin MintoHundreds of people joined a new 'Hands Up For Help' initiative within hours of it being launched by Horsham councillor Colin Minto
“So 'Hands Up For Help' is a really simple concept that just makes sense to me. If you feel intimidated or threatened at any time, simply put your hand up. If you feel compelled to intervene in any situation, simply put your hand up.

"And if you see someone in public or private with their hand up; safely and passively approach them to ask if they are OK.

“Then when you understand the situation fully you all agree how best to proceed, as a community, making sure contacting law enforcement is always the primary consideration if there is any threat to life or property.”

He added: “There's an opportunity for good law-abiding people to help good law-abiding people and by coming together as a compassionate, passive and safety-conscious community of individuals, at a time of difficulty or concern for others, I personally think it will make people feel, and be, safe again.”

Colin has set up a facebook group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/1207809883779072 – for people to share their views. “Rest assured,” he says, “if I ever feel the need for assistance I will proudly raise my hand up high and welcome the support and counsel of others around me.”

The initiative has won praise for Colin from many local residents who describe him as ‘an asset to Horsham.’ One described him as ‘a man who gets things done and, if he can’t, he knows someone who can.’

