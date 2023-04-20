Eastbourne has one of the lowest CO2 emissions per capita in the UK, according to new study

The team at electric car leasing company DriveElectric has looked at green areas, electric vehicles, energy consumption, CO2 emissions and other factors to establish which are the UK’s ‘greenest’ areas.
Eastbourne is joint-10th on the list with 2.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per capita – tied with Lambeth, Worthing, Greenwich, Brighton and Hove, Newham, Lewisham and Southwark.
Hastings is also joint-seventh on the list with 2.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions per capita.
Topping the list is the London borough of Hackney, with just 2.1 tonnes of CO2 emissions per capita.
Back in December 2022 it was found that Eastbourne’s carbon footprint had reduced by almost 15 per cent since 2008, while the council’s carbon emissions also decreased by 15 per cent.
In November 2020 a strategy and action plan to make the town carbon neutral by 2030 was agreed by Eastbourne councillors.