Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Eastbourne has one of the lowest CO2 emissions per capita in the UK, according to new study

New research has revealed that Eastbourne has one of the lowest CO2 emissions per capita in the UK.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST

The team at electric car leasing company DriveElectric has looked at green areas, electric vehicles, energy consumption, CO2 emissions and other factors to establish which are the UK’s ‘greenest’ areas.

Eastbourne is joint-10th on the list with 2.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per capita – tied with Lambeth, Worthing, Greenwich, Brighton and Hove, Newham, Lewisham and Southwark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hastings is also joint-seventh on the list with 2.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions per capita.

Most Popular
Eastbourne seafrontEastbourne seafront
Eastbourne seafront

Topping the list is the London borough of Hackney, with just 2.1 tonnes of CO2 emissions per capita.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back in December 2022 it was found that Eastbourne’s carbon footprint had reduced by almost 15 per cent since 2008, while the council’s carbon emissions also decreased by 15 per cent.

In November 2020 a strategy and action plan to make the town carbon neutral by 2030 was agreed by Eastbourne councillors.

READ THIS:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including a Poodle, Dachshund, French Bulldogs and Terriers

Pictures: New restaurant and bar opens in Eastbourne town centre

The coastal strip left with no defences from worsening erosion

Related topics:CO2 emissionsDogsHastingsSouthwark