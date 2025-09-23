West Sussex County Council says it will review details of the planning consent before commenting on the Government’s decision to approve Gatwick airport’s second runway plans.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander granted planning permission for the routine use of Gatwick’s Northern Runway on Sunday following a six-month examination and years of consultation.

The £2.2 billion project is expected to create 14,000 jobs and support an additional 100,000 flights annually by repositioning the Northern Runway 12 metres north to enable dual-runway operations.

On being approved, Stewart Wingate, VINCI Airports Managing Director for United Kingdom and former Gatwick CEO, said: “After a lengthy and rigorous planning process, we welcome the Government's approval of plans to bring our Northern Runway into routine use, ahead of the expected deadline.

“As we’ve said previously, it is essential that any planning conditions enable us to realise the full benefits of the project and do not impose unnecessary constraints that make it uneconomic to invest in. We now need to carefully examine the details of the planning consent. Once we have done that, we will be able to comment further.”

And West Sussex County Council are doing the same. A spokesperson said: “West Sussex County Council notes that The Secretary of State for Transport has decided to make an Order granting development consent for the Gatwick Airport Northern Runway Project. We will review the details of the planning consent, particularly in relation to the environmental controls and mitigation required, and provide comment in due course.”