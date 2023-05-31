The Lewes Conservation Area is under the spotlight as part of a public consultation being launched by the South Downs National Park Authority.

The Conservation Area, which covers most of the central part of the town, has been in existence for many years and predates the creation of the National Park in 2010. Conservation Areas are sites that have been identified as having high historic or architectural interest.

The National Park Authority’s consultation will be reviewing the Lewes Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan (CAAMP) and the Article 4 Direction for Lewes Conservation Area. Article 4 Direction restricts the scope of permitted development rights on properties or land and offers additional protection to the townscape.

Public consultation launched for Lewes Conservation Area

Mike Hughes, Major Projects Manager, who oversees Conservation Areas for the National Park, said: “The Conservation Area was created well before the inception of the National Park and this is a good opportunity to make sure that the existing planning documents are up-to-date and incorporate any recent changes or legislation. These documents are important and help to direct future planning in the town.”

The public consultation will take place between May 30 and July 11, and includes an online survey.

Members of the Authority’s planning team will be available to answer any queries relating to the CAAMP and Article 4 Direction at two public drop-in sessions to be held at Lewes Library: 2pm-6pm on Thursday, June 15, and 10am-2pm on Saturday, June 17.

Take part in the survey and download copies of the draft documents by visiting this webpage: Lewes CAAMP and review of Article 4 Direction - South Downs National Park.

