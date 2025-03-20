FARA make 800-mile trip to play Chidham date

Award-winning Scottish folk group FARA are making an 800-mile journey by sea and land to play The Old Malthouse, Chidham, on Saturday, March 29.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “Three of the founding members, Jeana Leslie, Catriona Price and Kristan Harvey, are fiddle players from Orkney and on their trip south they're collecting keyboard player Rory Matheson in Inverness. This will be the third time in ten years that the band have been on the WemsFest music programme and their inclusion shows the huge strides which the band have made since their formation.

“Along the way they've recorded three-critically acclaimed albums and won a host of industry awards in the UK and Germany including a German Critic's Choice Award, Live Act of the Year, a £25,000 bursary from Belhaven Brewery for Innovation in the Arts and playing at a huge number of folk festivals in the UK, North America and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Orkney songs and tunes were the original influences on the band but as time progressed they've grown in confidence to write songs and tunes of their own.

“Their Old Malthouse show starts at 8pm and any remaining tickets can be bought from Bookends and Harbour Records in Emsworth and from wegottickets.com.”