Fire breaks out on boat in Shoreham Port

Fire crews were called to Shoreham Port in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, April 20).

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:22 pm

Crews were alerted after a small fire broke out on a boat shortly after 3.20am.

In a statement at 4.40am, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "There are four crews on scene: one from Shoreham Community Fire Station, three from East Sussex Fire and Rescue & the Technical Rescue Unit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

"At the moment they are using four breathing apparatus and 2 x 45mm hoses."

The fire service confirmed the boat fire at Shoreham Port was started accidentally

The fire service confirmed the fire was started accidentally and was extinguished by 5.30am.

Have you read?: Teenage girl assaulted in broad daylight in Shoreham

See how yarnbombing has filled Worthing seafront with wonderful woolly timepieces

Chesham House: Options to be explored to save Lancing community hub

FireWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceTechnical Rescue Unit