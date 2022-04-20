Crews were alerted after a small fire broke out on a boat shortly after 3.20am.
In a statement at 4.40am, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "There are four crews on scene: one from Shoreham Community Fire Station, three from East Sussex Fire and Rescue & the Technical Rescue Unit.
"At the moment they are using four breathing apparatus and 2 x 45mm hoses."
The fire service confirmed the fire was started accidentally and was extinguished by 5.30am.
Have you read?: Teenage girl assaulted in broad daylight in Shoreham