Reader letter: Repaired NatWest cash machine in Petworth is 'good for customers and traders alike'

John Barstow, USDAW Executive Council member, The Fleet, Fittleworth

By Letter by a Reader
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST
"This is good for customers and traders alike – and good for NatWest's reputation." Stock photograph: Eduardo Soares via Unsplash

I would like to thank NatWest for repairing [its] cash machine in Petworth.

This is good for customers and traders alike – and good for NatWest’s reputation. In the meantime I would like to challenge Pulborough railway station to install a cash machine.

It is a demand by customers and traders. There are businesses nearby, an industrial estate – and not to mention a much-loved fish and chip shop. Hence a cash machine would be good for the local economy – and good for Southern and Network Rail.

