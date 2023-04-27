"This is good for customers and traders alike – and good for NatWest's reputation." Stock photograph: Eduardo Soares via Unsplash

I would like to thank NatWest for repairing [its] cash machine in Petworth.

This is good for customers and traders alike – and good for NatWest’s reputation. In the meantime I would like to challenge Pulborough railway station to install a cash machine.

It is a demand by customers and traders. There are businesses nearby, an industrial estate – and not to mention a much-loved fish and chip shop. Hence a cash machine would be good for the local economy – and good for Southern and Network Rail.

