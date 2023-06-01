"With a bit of inventive thinking, planning and design [empty shops] could be renovated into 'shop-sits'," writes C Hall of Chichester's centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2304064 (28)

I have counted all the empty shops in Chichester – North, South, East, West Streets, Crane Street, Chapel Street and the Pallant. There are 48, including the old Post Office and House of Fraser.

Yes, it would be nice if the council could reduce rents and fill these with independent shops or charities but I doubt there are enough independent businesses or charities to fill 48 premises.

Also younger people shop online and I can only see this escalating in the future resulting in even more empty shops.

So why doesn’t the council take on a proportion of them and turn them into residential properties.

With a bit of inventive thinking, planning and design they could be renovated into ‘shop-sits’ for young people let at reasonable and affordable rents.

I would think there are many young people who would like to live in the city centre who cannot afford the exorbitant rent charged by private landlords. It might also help them onto the property ladder.

