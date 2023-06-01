Edit Account-Sign Out
Reader letter: Why doesn't the council turn Chichester's empty shops into residential properties?

C Hall, Melbourne Road, Chichester
By Letter by a Reader
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:10 BST
"With a bit of inventive thinking, planning and design [empty shops] could be renovated into 'shop-sits'," writes C Hall of Chichester's centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2304064 (28)"With a bit of inventive thinking, planning and design [empty shops] could be renovated into 'shop-sits'," writes C Hall of Chichester's centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2304064 (28)
"With a bit of inventive thinking, planning and design [empty shops] could be renovated into 'shop-sits'," writes C Hall of Chichester's centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2304064 (28)

I have counted all the empty shops in ChichesterNorth, South, East, West Streets, Crane Street, Chapel Street and the Pallant. There are 48, including the old Post Office and House of Fraser.

Yes, it would be nice if the council could reduce rents and fill these with independent shops or charities but I doubt there are enough independent businesses or charities to fill 48 premises.

Also younger people shop online and I can only see this escalating in the future resulting in even more empty shops.

So why doesn’t the council take on a proportion of them and turn them into residential properties.

With a bit of inventive thinking, planning and design they could be renovated into ‘shop-sits’ for young people let at reasonable and affordable rents.

I would think there are many young people who would like to live in the city centre who cannot afford the exorbitant rent charged by private landlords. It might also help them onto the property ladder.

To share your views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE

Related topics:ChichesterNorthHouse of Fraser