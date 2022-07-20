Almost 500 Ukrainians have settled in Wealden since war

Wealden MP Nus Ghani said the scheme began in March and according to the latest figures, more than 600 host families across the county have welcomed Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The MP said there have been 469 arrivals in Wealden, which is twice as many as any other constituency in the county.

The figures suggest that more than 1,583 Ukrainians are expected to come to East Sussex in total, meaning the county has received more than 69 per cent of its number of anticipated arrivals.

Wealden MP Nus Ghani

More than 317 school places have also been allocated to Ukrainian children to date, Ms Ghani said.

The Wealden MP added: “I am incredibly proud that Wealden is leading the way in providing support in East Sussex, hosting the most arrivals in the county.

"I was pleased to meet some of the families at the fantastic support hub in Mayfield and I continue to put pressure on the Home Office to ensure that those who have not yet reached Wealden can do so as soon as possible.