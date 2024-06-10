Angry couple accuse council of 'ecological vandalism' after Horsham wildlife garden strimmed by contractors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Angry Horsham homeowners are accusing grass-cutting contractors of ‘ecological vandalism’ after they strimmed a piece of their land being preserved as a wildlife haven.

Daniel and Alison Clement say that the piece of private land in Millais was mowed and strimmed without any authorisation from them.

“We are absolutely fuming and devastated that during the mowing of the public grass verges in our road that the contractors employed by West Sussex County Council have come along and destroyed the piece of land which we had let grow into a natural habitat for wildlife and to allow flora such as orchids and primroses to grow,” said Daniel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison added: “I’m absolutely horrified. I had a pyramid orchid in flower. Aside from the fact that they trespassed, they obviously have no knowledge of horticulture. We have been rewilding the area for a few years.”

A Horsham couple are furious after their 'wildlife garden' was strimmed by council grass mowing contractors

Daniel said that the county council promoted ‘preserving wildlife’ on its website. “It’s been completely ignored in this case, not that it should have any regard in this case as the patch of grass which is in question is on private property.”

The couple have complained to West Sussex County Council and have asked for a resolution “to restore our green habitat to what it was.”

The strimmed patch of land in Milllais, Horsham, that had been maintained as a wildlife haven

They added: “To say we are angry and feel powerless is an understatement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We have spoken to our grass cutting contractor and it has been ascertained that this was a case of human error.