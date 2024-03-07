Animal rights activists speak out over Horsham protest

Activists behind an animal rights protest in Horsham have spoken out about their actions.
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Mar 2024, 14:57 GMT
The group gathered outside RSPCA offices in Chart Way yesterday (Wednesday). They are calling for transparent labelling on pork products that reveals where animals are raised and slaughtered, and the type of ‘humane’ slaughter method used.

The protesters were led by Tarion Partridge and Joey Carbstrong, directors of a new documentary called Pignorant which maintains that 90 per cent of pigs in the UK are slaughtered in gas chambers which, they say, leads to sufferering.

Animal rights activists staged a protest outside RSPCA offices in Horsham
Joey said: “The RSPCA say they welcome debate, yet have not reached out to us with details of how to discuss our concerns with them over the suffering of pigs killed in gas chambers in the UK.

"The RSPCA approved this method by placing their trusted ‘RSPCA Assured’ logo on packs of pork made from pigs slaughtered in CO2 gas, essentially condoning and endorsing it – despite saying they are looking into alternatives.”

