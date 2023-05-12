Edit Account-Sign Out
Award-winning Horsham sculptor helps immortalise footballing legend

An award-winning Horsham sculptor has helped to immortalise a footballing legend.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 12th May 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:10 BST

Sculptor Hannah Stewart has created a life-size bronze statue of former Stockport County FC manager Danny Bergara – and the artwork was unveiled by the Ambassador for Uruguay at County’s ground at Edgeley Park on Monday

Danny Bergara – known as The Man From Uruguay – holds a special place in the heart of Stockport fans after he put Stockport County on the footballing map, winning promotion for the first time in 24 years and leading the team out at Wembley on four separate occasions.

Now, more than 25 years after Danny left County, the legendary former manager has been honoured by the club and supporters with the bronze statue.

Sculptor Hannah Stewart with the clay of footballing legend Danny Bergara before it was cast in bronze
Sculptor Hannah Stewart with the clay of footballing legend Danny Bergara before it was cast in bronze

And the fans are loving it. “It’s been extremely well received by the club, fans and Danny Bergara's family,” said Hannah, who grew up in Horsham and still lives in the town.

She is the creator of many well known local sculptures including the St Leonard's Forest Dragon in Horsham Park, the Iguanodon dinosaur in Lintot Square, Southwater, a memorial to the poet Shelley that was unveiled at Collyers Sixth Form in Horsham last year – and many others further afield.

Horsham sculptor Hannah Stewart with the life-size bronze statue she created of Stockport County footballing legend Danny Bergara
Horsham sculptor Hannah Stewart with the life-size bronze statue she created of Stockport County footballing legend Danny Bergara

Her statue of Danny Bergara was unveiled on May 8 by the Uruguayan ambassador to the UK, Cesar Rodriguez Zabala, and now proudly stands outside the Cheadle End at Edgeley Park.

Hannah says she ‘has always loved sculpture.’ She studied at the City & Guilds of London Art School and has been commissioned to create many major artworks for various councils and colleges, along with major retailers such as Tesco.

