Bin collections in Horsham over Christmas: What you need to know

By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:24 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 16:25 BST
There will be changes to bin collections in Horsham and surrounding villages over Christmas and New Year.

There will be no bin collections in the Horsham district on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.

But binmen will be working on Saturday December 28 and will work additional Saturdays on January 4 and January 11 to catch up.

Waste and recycling collections will be back to their normal schedule on the week beginning January 13.

There will be changes to rubbish bin collection dates over Christmas and New Year in Horsham and surrounding villagesplaceholder image
There will be changes to rubbish bin collection dates over Christmas and New Year in Horsham and surrounding villages

Garden waste collections will be suspended over the festive period from December 23 and will resume on Tuesday January 7.

Residents can receive notification of their bin collection the night before bin day by downloading a Horsham District Council app. See https://www.horsham.gov.uk/mobileapp The notification arrives at 4pm the day before people’s bin collection to remind them which bin will be collected.

Details of collection schedules for the whole year are available from the council’s website.

