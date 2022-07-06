Bognor Regis mayor collects food for foodbanks

Alongside 4Sight Vision Support, the Bognor Reigs foodbank is one of Mr Barrett’s chosen charities for his term in office, and he hopes to continue to support both with a variety of events in the near future.

He said: “A huge thank you to Paul, Clare, Kim, Lee, Brett and all of the Bognor Regis Foodbank team for the fantastic work you are all doing!

"It was great to be a very small part of it on Friday, which myself and Carole both thoroughly enjoyed. We’d love to go back anytime to offer a helping hand!”

Mayor John Barrett with foodbank staff