Campaign continues for 'urgent' A259 road safety action between Newhaven and Seaford

Urgent action is needed on road safety between Newhaven and Seaford after a series of recent accidents, the leader of the Lewes District Council has said.

Councillor James MacCleary is campaigning for improvements to the ‘dangerous’ Bishopstone Junction, due to the high volume of car crashes that take place on this stretch of the road.

Councillor MacCleary said: “Recently it has just seemed like accident after accident on the A259 between Newhaven and Seaford. I have been calling for improvements at the dangerous Bishopstone Junction for some time but it is clear that urgent improvements are needed along the entire stretch.

“Although there is no magic bullet here and some accidents are just down to bad driving, it is very clear that some simple interventions could improve safety and reduce the number of accidents.

On December 28, the A259 in Newhaven was blocked in both directions to Seaford, following a three-car collision.

“The route is congested and even minor disruption can have huge knock on effects. More importantly, people’s lives are being put at risk.

"How many more serious accidents need to happen on this stretch of road before action is taken? I have raised the issue urgently with the County Council and will continue to press for changes.”

According to the East Sussex County Council, more than 25,000 vehicles pass through this section of the road everyday and the council claim the crash record remains relatively low in comparison.

The County Council also told SussexWorld the road’s layout had not been identified as an underlying factor in the collisions that did occur.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Major road schemes come with a significant cost and, due to our very limited resources, we have to prioritise interventions to where the need is greatest.

“We do carry out regular assessments of all roads and junctions on our network and identified a number of road safety measures, including lining and signage works for the Bishopstone Road and Hillside junctions and the introduction of hazard marker posts on the bends near Foxhole Farm, which have been introduced over the last two years.

“The A259 between Seaford and Newhaven has been considered as part of the A259 Major Road Network South Coast Corridor Study, that is assessing a range of potential schemes to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and safety for all road users."

Newhaven and Seaford MP Maria Caulfield and East Sussex County Council confirmed a bid is set to be submitted to the government for funding to improve the A259 and specifically the Bishopstone Junction.

The council spokesperson explained: "Once the proposed package of schemes has been finalised later this year, including further testing, design and key stakeholder engagement, we will then submit a business case to government seeking funding for further design and business case development for the improvements to the A259.”

Ms Caulfield added: “I am supporting local residents and stakeholders which have been campaigning for this for years since we got the speed limit reduced but clearly more needs to be done.

