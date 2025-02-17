Coleen Rooney and boys 'seen' at Butlin's Bognor Regis after praising resort on I'm A Celeb - but can you spot the twist?

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here contestant Coleen Rooney appears to have been spotted in Butlin’s, Bognor Regis, not long after a ringing endorsement on the show.

Appearing in the jungle alongside her celebrity pals, Coleen, who is married to former England striker Wayne Rooney, namedropped the national resort, describing it as ‘the best holiday ever’.

It appears the family has now been seen wandering the Bognor Regis resort, having lunch at The Diner, watching the live shows, enjoying the fairground rides, and making the most of the resort’s new £15-million indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE.

But eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that not everything was as it seemed.

Butlin’s bosses have now revealed that Coleen was actually a lookalike, posed to recreate the family’s previous trip, and to inspire future holidaymakers to follow in their footsteps.

It comes after the resort saw a sales boost of over 80 per cent and an increase in web traffic of more than 20 per cent after Rooney’s primetime tv plug last year.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “We’re proud to have played host to many a family’s unforgettable holiday over the years and we were delighted to hear about how much Coleen and the boys, Kai in particular, loved their trip to Butlin’s. One of our biggest aims is to be the ultimate destination for family fun and it’s fantastic to receive such brilliant feedback.

“We decided to have a bit of fun and work with our very own ‘Coleen’ to surprise holidaymakers at our Bognor Regis resort and showcase just what a fantastic offering we have available for our guests. We’d love to invite the Rooney’s to any of our resorts to re-create the fun from their previous holiday with us. The invitation is always open!

'Coleen Rooney' at Butlin's Bognor Regis

“As an added bonus, we’re offering a special discount code to book a Coleen inspired trip. We can’t wait to welcome even more families to resort, whether you’re a seasoned goer or its your first visit, it really will be the best holiday ever!”

To ensure holidaymakers get even more of a deal, Butlin’s bosses have announced another Coleen inspired discount of ROO20, enabling guests to get £20 off school holiday family breaks over £79*. The deal will remain live until midnight on 2nd March.