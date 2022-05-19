Cost of living crisis: Crawley has the fourth highest utility bill in the UK

Households in Crawley have one of the highest monthly utility costs in the UK

By Frankie Elliott
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 12:10 pm

Research conducted by PlumbNation revealed the average basic utilities monthly cost for a house in the North Sussex town was £225.

The report was carried out to reveal the best towns and cities to rent in the UK.

Telford, located in Shropshire, has the highest basic monthly utility cost of £251 a month - almost £100 more than the national average.

Plumbnation also revealed that Worthing has the third highest basic monthly utility cost of £235 a month.

Worthing also ranks on the list of worst places for renters, ranking third with an overall rental score of 2.8/10.

