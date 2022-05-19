Cost of living crisis: Crawley has the fourth highest utility bill in the UK

Research conducted by PlumbNation revealed the average basic utilities monthly cost for a house in the North Sussex town was £225.

The report was carried out to reveal the best towns and cities to rent in the UK.

Telford, located in Shropshire, has the highest basic monthly utility cost of £251 a month - almost £100 more than the national average.

Plumbnation also revealed that Worthing has the third highest basic monthly utility cost of £235 a month.

Worthing also ranks on the list of worst places for renters, ranking third with an overall rental score of 2.8/10.

To read the full report click here