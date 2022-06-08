Crawley Community Awards 2022: Tears, speeches and a good old sing song - watch the highlights here

There were 16 awards and three great performances at the Hawth as the best of Crawley was celebrated. You can watch our highlights package above.
The annual event is in association with Crawley Borough Council, The Hawth and the Crawley Observer.
You can see who won each award in our live blog from evening here.
Sponsors of the awards included CITB, County Mall, Everyone Active, Optime, Crawley Town Centre BID and the Project Centre.
There will be a picture special in next week’s Crawley Observer and a special online gallery to follow.
