A lucky local has won £50,000 at Buzz Bingo Crawley on Queensway. The bingo-goer is planning to use the winnings to book a holiday this year and share some of the winnings with a friend who’s been coming to bingo with them for the last 26 years.

The winner who wishes to remain anonymous is a regular bingo player who has been visiting Buzz Bingo Crawley every Tuesday and Friday night since 1997.

General Manager at Buzz Bingo Crawley, Romaine Lee said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their incredible win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was a very exciting moment”

‘’We can’t wait to celebrate in club, with our all winners party during our evening session on May 9.’’

Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said “The atmosphere in the club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £50,000 on the National Bingo Game at Buzz Bingo Crawley.

“Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community!”

For those looking to get in on the action, new members can play for free on their first four visits.

What’s more, Buzz Bingo clubs offer great value food and drink deals all day every day. For further information on deals and promotions, you can visit buzzbingo.com.