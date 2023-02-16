Thousands of dog owners may be hit with a £500 fine as more than a million pups in the UK have not been microchipped – despite it being a legal requirement. Here’s how you can avoid that.

The microchipping law, which was put into place in April 2016, requires owners to fit their dogs with a microchip by the time they’re eight weeks old – unless they have health conditions that prevent them from the procedure.

Not only does microchipping help identify and return dogs to their owners, it also helps to decrease the growing number of strays on the streets and alleviates the strain that many animal shelters are under.

What is microchipping?

Microchipping a dog is a quick and simple procedure.

It involves injecting a tiny microchip (about the size of a grain of rice) under a dog’s skin, which contains an identification code unique to your pet.

Dogs can be checked for a microchip using a device called a scanner, which comes in handy if the animal ever goes missing.

This is why it is so important to ensure your contact details are up to date. Without a way to contact you, your dog may end up at a rehoming charity or, in the worst case, being euthanised.

How much does it cost? Where can I get it done?

It costs between £10 – £20 to get your dog microchipped, and it can be carried out by professionals such as your vet, local animal charity or council and some qualified groomers.

Some organisations, such as the Blue Cross and Battersea, microchip dogs for free.

Why is it important?

Charities and local authorities can save millions of pounds in annual savings by not having to feed and home dogs who have gone missing, when they can instead just easily scan the chip and find the owner.

Additionally, microchipping is crucial because without it pet insurance is not an option, as insurance providers can invalidate the policy if the pup goes missing without a microchip.

Greg Wilson, founder of insurance comparison site Quotezone.co.uk, said: “Microchipping increases the chance of missing pets being reunited with their owners, providing benefits for animal welfare as well as lowering costs for animal shelters.

“Inserting a microchip only takes a moment and you can also find centres that do it for free all over the nation, so there’s really no excuse for why you shouldn’t offer your four-legged friend all the protection you can.

“Not only will microchipping help keep your dog safe, but it will also help you avoid hefty fines and make it possible to protect your pooch with a pet insurance policy. Since every dog owner is legally required to microchip their pup, failing to do so means they’re breaking the law and won’t be covered by insurance if the pet should get lost or stolen."

