An artist’s impression of Eastbourne’s Victoria Place shows what the project will look like once finished.

Works to pedestrianise Victoria Place – the seafront end of Terminus Road – have been paused for the summer holidays, giving residents a glimpse into how the project is progressing.

However, the Eastbourne BID is keen to remind locals that the road, as it is now, is far from finished.

Sharing an artist’s impression of what the road will look like once it’s completed, a spokesperson for the BID said: “What you are seeing today is not what the final version will look like.

Artist's impression of Victoria Place. Photo: Eastbourne BID

"The street will feature a Victorian arch at the top, heritage lampposts and seating, awnings for the businesses and a colourful artwork at the seafront end.”

The joint project between Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) was made possible following a £19.8 million grant from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

According to the two authorities, the project will see the road transformed into a ‘more attractive and vibrant destination for everyone to enjoy’, with al fresco dining, new paving, street furniture and newly-planted trees and flowers.

Work on the main section of Victoria Place will resume on Monday, September 8.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “Once complete, this phase of the major town centre improvement scheme will enhance accessibility and give priority to those walking, using wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

"It will also improve connections between the town centre and the seafront.”