Eastbourne restaurant and bar to host fundraiser for two-year-old with cancer

A bar and restaurant in Eastbourne town centre is hosting an event to help raise money for a staff member’s two-year-old daughter who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST

Lola-Belle West was diagnosed on Thursday, February 9, after her former home in Burgess Hill was flooded and made ‘unlivable’ just months before.

Lola-Belle’s mother Hailey West recently moved back to Eastbourne with her daughter and 10-year-old son and had been working at Taylor’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in The Beacon – where a fundraiser will be held on Friday, April 14, at 7pm.

Taylor’s Sports Bar will be serving a two-course meal for £15 per person, with £5 from each person going towards Lola. There will also be a raffle and auction on the night as well as a sweepstake to win a £250 voucher for a party at Ninja Arena.

Lola-Belle WestLola-Belle West
Lola-Belle West

Business owner Mark Taylor said: “Hailey has become a massive part of Taylor's over the last year and as a company we'd like to show our appreciation to her and show as much support as possible to Lola by hosting a fundraising night in her honour.

“We look forward to welcoming many local residents to Taylor’s on April 14, to show their support and to help raise as much money as possible for Lola and Hailey.

“Hailey would just like to express her gratitude to everyone that has donated prizes and who can make the night and is overwhelmed at people's generosity in this difficult time.”

Please call 01323 731119 to book a table for this event, or to find out more, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/TaylorsRestaurantandSportsBar/

Lola-Belle West with mum Hailey WestLola-Belle West with mum Hailey West
Lola-Belle West with mum Hailey West

Miss West had told the Herald how Lola will have to go to hospital in Brighton three days a week for the next six months, to London every 10-15 days for chemotherapy, while receiving ongoing treatment for the next two-and-a-half years.

As Lola is susceptible to illnesses at the moment she also can’t use public transport and Miss West has to drive to the hospitals.

Another fundraiser had been set up Little Acorns Day Nursery, where Lola used to attend.

If you would like to donate to the family please click here.

