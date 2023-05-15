Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne YouTuber releases documentary about climbing Mount Everest

A YouTube star from Eastbourne has released a documentary about becoming the 51st British woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Published 15th May 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:10 BST
Rebecca-Louise Smith at the top of Mount EverestRebecca-Louise Smith at the top of Mount Everest
Rebecca-Louise Smith at the top of Mount Everest

Fitness trainer Rebecca-Louise, who attended St John’s Meads Primary School, Cavendish School and St Bede’s, reached the top of Mount Everest on May 15, 2022.

The first episode of the eight-part documentary was released towards the end of April and a new video will come out every Thursday on her YouTube channel until June 15.

The YouTuber, who has more than two million social media followers, said she decided to take on the challenge to inspire others to ‘find their Everest’ by tackling opportunities head on.

Rebecca added: “I wanted to take people on a journey to feel what it’s like to climb up Everest, to walk all the way back down again and to see and experience what it would feel like to reach the top of the world. I wanted to do something to show that I had grit and to share my journey and experience so that other people can feel inspired and they too can go and find their own Everest.”

The first episode of the documentary series currently has almost 6,000 views.

Rebecca’s mum Joanne said: “Rebecca’s ‘Finding Everest’ documentary is a wonderful celebration of her summit to the top of the world in 2022. This incredible documentary has been a year in the making and comes from the heart. It reflects so many emotions and feelings that she experienced on her journey and we are proud parents that were honoured to be a part of her Everest experience.”

