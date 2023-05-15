Rebecca-Louise Smith at the top of Mount Everest

The first episode of the eight-part documentary was released towards the end of April and a new video will come out every Thursday on her YouTube channel until June 15.

The YouTuber, who has more than two million social media followers, said she decided to take on the challenge to inspire others to ‘find their Everest’ by tackling opportunities head on.

Rebecca added: “I wanted to take people on a journey to feel what it’s like to climb up Everest, to walk all the way back down again and to see and experience what it would feel like to reach the top of the world. I wanted to do something to show that I had grit and to share my journey and experience so that other people can feel inspired and they too can go and find their own Everest.”

Rebecca’s mum Joanne said: “Rebecca’s ‘Finding Everest’ documentary is a wonderful celebration of her summit to the top of the world in 2022. This incredible documentary has been a year in the making and comes from the heart. It reflects so many emotions and feelings that she experienced on her journey and we are proud parents that were honoured to be a part of her Everest experience.”