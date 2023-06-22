Eastbourne’s ‘Kid’s Party in the Park’ cancelled by council due to ‘safety concerns’

Eastbourne’s ‘Kid’s Party in the Park’ has been cancelled by Eastbourne Borough Council following ‘safety concerns’ about the event.

Eastbourne’s ‘Kid’s Party in the Park’ has been cancelled by Eastbourne Borough Council following ‘safety concerns’ about the event. Pic contributed.

Eastbourne’s ‘Kid’s Party in the Park’ was scheduled to take place in Prince’s Park on August 2 but has since been cancelled.

In a statement Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Due to safety concerns, Eastbourne Borough Council has refused to grant a licence to Southcoast Ents Ltd for its 'Kid’s Party in the Park’ event, proposed to take place at Princes Park on Wednesday 2 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We raised a number of concerns about the proposed event directly with the organisers in recent weeks, which were not responded to so have therefore informed Southcoast Ents Ltd that the event licence has been refused and has instructed it to promptly refund all tickets in full and to withdraw tickets from sale to prevent any further bookings.