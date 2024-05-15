Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shop which offers free prom dresses and suits for teenage school leavers has opened in Warnham.

Prom Dreams – which set up shop last year in a temporary home in Horsham – will be open at Tylden House, Dorking Road, Warnham, on Saturday (May 18) from10.30 am to 2.30pm.

Emma Green who first established Prom Dreams in Brighton in 2019 was unsure if she could launch the service in the Horsham area this year but was offered premises in Warnham by the care company Splendid Healthcare.

Other opening times are on Prom Dreams Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/2317722111636842/?locale=en_G No appointments are necessary.

Prom dresses, suits and accessories are available free to teenage school leavers

Everything that the shop provides for free, including prom accessories, has been donated but Prom Dreams asks for their return after use so that they can help other teenagers go to their own proms.

"Proms work out very expensive with many teenagers not able to go simply because of the costs and their families not being able to afford it,” said Emma. “We have set up a service to help.”

Anyone who wants Prom Dreams’ help is asked to contact their child’s school which can make referrals.

Meanwhile, they are looking for more donations. “We are in desperate need of more + size clothing and sturdy rails and dress bags,” said Emma.

The Proms Dreams shop in Warnham

Donations can be dropped off at The Holbrook Club, North Heath Lane, Horsham.