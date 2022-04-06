Hastings and Bexhill MPs welcome funding service to help children and families

Eligible local authorities, which were chosen based on factors such as their level of deprivation, will take a share of £302 million to create new Family Hubs in their areas as part of the government’s ‘Leveling Up’ drive.

These hubs will give parents advice on how to take care of their child and make sure they are safe and healthy, according to the government.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huw Merriman, MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency, has welcomed the news.

Huw Merriman at Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme in Sidley during summer holidays of 2021. SUS-220604-095443001

He said: “It is vital that families across England have access to the same high quality services to support them and their children’s development, wherever they live.

“I welcome the new family hub for East Sussex as part of the Government’s £302 million Start for Life investment – improving local access to childcare, mental health services, housing advice and employment, for families who need them most.

“I look forward to working closely with colleagues at East Sussex County Council on delivering this vital support to families.”

Sally-Ann Hart, Hastings and Rye MP, added: “By ensuring vulnerable families and young people leaving care can access key support services in one place, we are helping to end the postcode lottery that too many have faced for too long.”

The plan will also give targeted support from a dedicated keyworker to 300,000 vulnerable families.

The education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “If we are to level up outcomes for children facing the biggest challenges, this needs to start at home. Being part of a stable, loving family gives a child an early advantage, which is why we are investing so significantly in helping every family to access the vital services that help them and their children thrive.

“Family Hubs offer localised early help and intervention, from early years support to counselling or parenting classes, all of which can make a transformative difference in the lives of parents and carers who may not have a support network.

“We also have a responsibility to protect young people leaving care, to play our role fully as their corporate parent when their birth parents are unable. This funding will provide them with personal support and guidance as they embark on adult life and contribute fully to their own communities.”

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow education secretary, said: “The education secretary is finally catching up, but this is too little, too late, for too many children

“It’s time ministers matched Labour’s ambition for children’s futures.”