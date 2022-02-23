Hastings and Rother bin strike called off

The GMB union said members have accepted a pay deal from Biffa Municipal Ltd, in which they will receive a pay rise of up to 19.5 per cent and a guaranteed bonus payment.

The strike was set to affect homes in the Hastings Borough and Rother District Council catchment area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FIle: Biffa bin lorry in Hastings. SUS-220402-103323001

The GMB said this one-year deal will see these low paid workers receive a pay increase of between 11 and 19.5 per cent depending on their job role, as well as a guaranteed bonus payment of £500 to £600 before April 1.

Frank Macklin, GMB regional organiser, said: “Well done to every GMB member for getting this pay deal across the line.

“It was only through their solidarity and strength that we were able to properly make the case for a proper pay rise that truly reflects the hard work that they put in on a daily basis.

“To be clear, the union believed that these members warranted a larger pay deal, but our members voted to accept the improved tabled offer, thus calling off the strike and carrying on working hard to deliver a very successful service in the Hastings and Rother areas as they always do.

“Management can though expect the same again next year and the year after that, as this workforce will continue to demand respect and better pay for the difficult and dirty work they do.”

Mark Turner, GMB B50 branch secretary, said: “Today’s pay settlement shows the power of being in the GMB, and of being an active member of that union. By making a united stand with their colleagues, we’ve seen the company move from an opening 1.75 per cent increase with a day off in lieu, to pay increases of up to 19.5 per cent.

“We negotiate for the GMB but it’s up to our members to accept or reject any tabled offers made and not GMB officials.

“This deal is no exception, and it wasn’t unanimous, but the members have collectively decided to accept the deal.

“No doubt the employer was extremely relieved to hear that the offer has been accepted and the strike has been called off.”