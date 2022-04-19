Hastings and Rye MP welcomes news that 314,000 homes ‘better protected against floods’

Hastings and Rye has received £39,814,000 in investment since 2015 and the £2.6 billion six-year programme of work dedicated to improving flood and coastal defences has exceeded its original targets – with more than 314,000 homes now better protected.

The Flood and Coastal Erosion Investment Plan outlines how the £5.2 billion of investment over the next six years will be spent, including more than £860 million in 2021-22 on boosting both the construction and design of more than 1,000 flood alleviation schemes.

The government said that funding has prioritised areas where flood defences were most needed and is supporting communities at high risk of flooding.

It said that the programme has saved the economy more than £28 billion in damages to homes and businesses through extra protections, according to recent estimations.

Sally-Ann Hart, Hastings and Rye MP, said: “I know that floods can have a dire and long-lasting impact on communities, especially for those on the coast like Hastings and Rye, and so it is crucial that the Government put in place proper defences to protect homes and livelihoods from the impact of extreme weather.

“That is why I warmly welcome that over £39 million has already been invested in Hastings and Rye to protect local homes and businesses with flood alleviation schemes, and I will continue to press the case to ensure that we continue to receive much needed funding moving forward.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice added: “Our programme of work has protected over 314,000 properties, defending people, communities, and businesses from flooding and coastal erosion.

“We know that there is still more to do, so we are doubling our investment with a record £5.2 billion over the next six years.”