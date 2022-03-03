‘I am praying that they will be alive,’ Ukrainian Eastbourne residents speak about the war

Ukrainian Eastbourne residents have spoken about the ongoing war and thanked the community for its support.

Christina Rudko, from Shinewater, said she was in Ukraine just nine days ago.

She said, “I came in on the 22nd and the war started on the 24th.

Evgeniya (middle) with her sister and mother SUS-220303-115006001

“All my uncles, all my cousins have been left there. They are refusing to come here and they are fighting.

“They do not want to leave.”

The mother-of-two said her brother’s girlfriend waited by the Polish border for 72 hours with a three-month-old baby but was unable to leave the country.

Mrs Rudko said she ran out of food and drink before returning to Lviv – where the family is originally from.

The Eastbourne mother said her family visits Ukraine every six months.

Mrs Rudko said, “My son, who is 10, wakes up and says, ‘Has Ukraine won?’”

Mrs Rudko said if things do not improve she will go to Ukraine to fight along with her husband, brother and father.

The Shinewater resident spoke about how she is planning to go to Holland Park in London as often as needed to bring donations from Eastbourne to a Ukrainian society that is sending items.

Mrs Rudko said, “They need warm clothes because it has started to snow.”

Medicine is also needed in Ukraine, according to the Eastbourne resident.

Mrs Rudko thanked residents for their support – including signs of solidarity on social media.

She said, “Everybody needs to pray. Sometimes I don’t believe there is a God because he would do something.”

Evgeniya, who asked the Herald to not use her last name, said she has had sleepless nights as her family is still fighting to leave Ukraine.

The Pevensey woman said, “They are trying to flee the country at the moment and I am really scared and praying for them.

“No-one knows whose home will be [bombed] next.”

Evgeniya, who is originally from Odessa, said she is also worried about her mother and sister, who is heavily pregnant.

She said, “I want them to be here with me in this country.

“I do not know how I can help care for them here because they are not UK citizens.”

Evgeniya said the hospital is filled with injured soldiers and there are not enough medical supplies.

She added, “I am just praying that they [my family] will be alive.”

Evgeniya also spoke about the severity of the war in Ukraine.

She said, “We do not call it a conflict, it’s a war. People are dying.”