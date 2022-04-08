Independent Chichester shop closes

The Exclusive Cake Shop and Vintage Tea Rooms in North Street has made the sad announcement that it will cease trading from the shop.

In an emotional statement posted to the shop's window, the team said that despite their best efforts they have bee unable to recover from losses from the pandemic and said that, paired with rising costs, the shop has been forced to close.

The business will continue to accept orders for bespoke cakes and hampers for delivery but will no longer offer table service or take-way.

Chichester's North Street. Picture via Google Streetview

Two Sisters Trading Ltd. which owns the business, has said it will be putting it on sale.

A message to customers read: "Dear friends and customers, it is with a heavy heart and after much thought and discussion that we have come to the sad decision to close our shop for table service and daily take away service.

"Unfortunately the pandemic seriously affected our ability to continue trading and although we have given it our best efforts, we have not bee able to recover financially from the losses we endured.

"This in addition to the rise in costs has been the nail in our proverbial coffin.

"We will still accept orders for bespoke cakes and hampers to be delivered as well as offer to refund or deliver your orders that have been booked or paid for to date.

"We will be offering the business up for sale and hopefully we will find someone who can continue serving you as you deserve.

"Once again, please accept our sincere and heartfelt apologies. We will certainly miss those of you who have supported us through everything and become more like family and friends during our good and bad times.