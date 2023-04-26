Naked bike ride through Eastbourne and Wealden to take place again this summer

An organiser from last year’s naked bike ride through Eastbourne and Wealden said the event will be returning in the summer.

One of the organisers, Keith Hillier-Palmer, said: “We want to stress the body positive element of it this year.

Naked bike ride organiser Keith Hillier-Palmer

“We are hoping we will get more people. It was a modest showing last year. I think it was 19 [people who took part], which is not bad for a first ride in a new location. I think there will be a few more [cyclists] this year.”

Mr Hillier-Palmer, who lives in Rye, explained that the event went well in 2022.

He added: “There were lots of people who greeted us along the route - some people came out especially to do so, that was clear. There were a number of people with mobility problems and they sat in their chairs and watched us go by. We were cheered on.

“When we first entered Eastbourne there were cars that were honking and there was cheering and so on. We were very pleased with the reception we received.

“We felt it was successful from that angle, as well as getting our messages across. The reception from the public was very good and we were very delighted and have decided to give it another go.”

Although there were mixed reactions from residents after the event was announced last year, Mr Hillier-Palmer is encouraging people to get involved.

He said: “Do turn up and see us again. We are much encouraged by people who make an effort to come out and see us. Just enjoy the day, take pictures.

“Why not try it yourself? People come in all shapes and sizes.”

