Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Naked bike ride through Eastbourne and Wealden to take place again this summer

An organiser from last year’s naked bike ride through Eastbourne and Wealden said the event will be returning in the summer.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 1, and will follow the same route along Cuckoo Trail from Hailsham to Eastbourne - although the ride is still in the early stages of planning.

In July last year the group met by the Common Pond in Hailsham and had their bodies painted with messages highlighting the vulnerability of cyclists and warnings about excessive use of fossil fuels. The ride was eight miles long and the group went along Lottbridge Drove and Prince William Parade before finishing at Harbour Reach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the organisers, Keith Hillier-Palmer, said: “We want to stress the body positive element of it this year.

Most Popular
Naked bike ride organiser Keith Hillier-PalmerNaked bike ride organiser Keith Hillier-Palmer
Naked bike ride organiser Keith Hillier-Palmer

“We are hoping we will get more people. It was a modest showing last year. I think it was 19 [people who took part], which is not bad for a first ride in a new location. I think there will be a few more [cyclists] this year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hillier-Palmer, who lives in Rye, explained that the event went well in 2022.

He added: “There were lots of people who greeted us along the route - some people came out especially to do so, that was clear. There were a number of people with mobility problems and they sat in their chairs and watched us go by. We were cheered on.

“When we first entered Eastbourne there were cars that were honking and there was cheering and so on. We were very pleased with the reception we received.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We felt it was successful from that angle, as well as getting our messages across. The reception from the public was very good and we were very delighted and have decided to give it another go.”

Although there were mixed reactions from residents after the event was announced last year, Mr Hillier-Palmer is encouraging people to get involved.

He said: “Do turn up and see us again. We are much encouraged by people who make an effort to come out and see us. Just enjoy the day, take pictures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Why not try it yourself? People come in all shapes and sizes.”

READ THIS:

Stabbing in East Sussex village: Dramatic photos show response from armed police and dog unit

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including a pair of Labradoodles, Poodles, Dachshunds and Terriers

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastbourne’s Diamond Jubilee lifeboat to be moved to Kent

Related topics:HailshamDogs