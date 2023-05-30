Edit Account-Sign Out
More than £2,000 raised for Eastbourne-based mental health charity

More than 80 people attended a fundraising event which helped generate £2,500 for an Eastbourne-based mental health charity.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th May 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:15 BST

The money, which will be used to help run the monthly parent/carer coffee mornings and 1:1 telephone/wellbeing support, was raised for Holding Space thanks to an event at La Locanda Del Duca in Cornfield Terrace.

Charity founder and chief executive Hansa Raja said: “It was an amazing night and I have had so much positive feedback. The total raised was fantastic and will be put to good use immediately.”

During the evening, Hansa spoke about her own difficulties finding the right healthcare services to help and support her teenage daughter.

Holding Space chief executive Hansa Jones, centre, and trustees of the charity at the fundraising dinnerHolding Space chief executive Hansa Jones, centre, and trustees of the charity at the fundraising dinner
Holding Space chief executive Hansa Jones, centre, and trustees of the charity at the fundraising dinner

She added: “It was a tortuous and immensely frustrating time.

“The care and guidance my daughter and I needed was just not available, that is why I set up Holding Space. There are so many young people in and around Eastbourne who are struggling with mental health issues.”

Holding Space has recently moved to town centre offices in Hyde Gardens, making it more accessible to the parents and young people they support.

The charity also offers a drop-in service through Victoria Medical Centre/Room 201 at Foundry in The Beacon.

Hansa said: “We believe that educating, supporting and empowering families is crucial to the mental health of the next generation, along with early intervention and support.

“No parent should walk this journey alone and in silence when their child is struggling with mental health. We believe that the voice of the parent/child is paramount.

“Speaking about your child’s mental health is not easy for fear of being judged or branded a failure. Holding Space wants to take this burden off families by providing support, information and advice and by connecting families to support one another.”

The ethos of Holding Space is to provide a safe, non-judgmental, confidential space for parents and carers to come together to be supported, to connect, chat and to know they are not alone.

The charity works closely with schools, colleges, NHS providers, children’s centres and local statutory organisations.

If you need support or would like to get involved, please visit www.holdingspace.org.uk.

