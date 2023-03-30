Edit Account-Sign Out
Motcombe Swimming Pool: East Sussex College supports regeneration plans

East Sussex College students have supported a project at Motcombe Pool in Eastbourne as a Community Interest Company (CIC) strives to get the attraction reopened to the public.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:31 BST

An East Sussex College spokesperson said media students helped film interviews with a number of storytellers which formed a listening project at the Motcombe Pool site.

They added: “Visitors shared memories and stories of how Motcombe Pool impacted their life and their family’s over its 118-year history. Photographs and memorabilia were exhibited and interviews were recorded. It was a wonderful opportunity for connections to be made and stories revisited.”

The pool, which the college says is one of only 12 historic indoor pools in the UK, had been closed in 2020 due to covid restrictions while a number of maintenance issues were also raised.

Eastbourne’s Motcombe Pool. Picture from East Sussex College
Eastbourne’s Motcombe Pool. Picture from East Sussex College
Eastbourne’s Motcombe Pool. Picture from East Sussex College

Chair of Motcombe Community Pool CIC and governor of East Sussex College Helen Nichols added: “It was a happy and optimistic day for Motcombe.

Students were a great help in collating interviews and organised themselves conscientiously and diligently. I am confident that further events will follow.”

East Sussex College said that in January 2023 the Motcombe Pool CIC site stated: “Following its designation in 2022 as an Asset of Community Value the team have been working on proposals that aim to establish a forward-looking and sustainable future for the buildings and the pool, that is to bring both the building and pool itself back to life. Plans have now been initiated to enable part of the building to be reopened as a community space for committee meetings, community projects and fundraising events.”

The CIC is now working with Eastbourne Borough Council to analyse the implications for repairs and funding, according to a spokesperson from East Sussex College.

The spokesperson added: “Once these costs are finalised this will enable the first expression of interest for funding to be submitted.

“East Sussex College will continue to follow and support the project on its journey towards rejuvenation of Motcombe Pool. Residents who want to share their story and support the project can contact Helen Nichols, chair of the CIC, at [email protected]

