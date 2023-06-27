Sussex Mother Charlotte Chubb will tackle Pedal Paddle Peak on Saturday 1 July as a team of four in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK for her 5-year-old daughter.

Mother-of-two, Charlotte Chubb, 40, from Lewes, East Sussex, will be one of 146 people from across the country taking on a charity fundraising challenge on Saturday 1 July. Charlotte will be joined by Hannah Hanraty, from Eastbourne, Bex Wingrave, from Burgess Hill and Lisa Baker, from Peachaven.

They’re determined to complete the challenge for Charlotte’s five-year-old daughter, Josie, who was diagnosed with Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy in 2021, aged four.

Charlotte said: “Josie’s condition means she cannot run, jump, climb stairs or transition from seated to standing. The condition reaches further than just the legs, it also means Josie has weak upper body strength affecting her arms, torso and neck. Everyday tasks are significantly more difficult if not impossible for Josie without adult support.”

Mother’s Pedal Paddle Peak mission for Daughter with muscular dystrophy. Photo: Muscular Dystrophy UK

The fundraisers make up the team ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and will take part in a 30 mile cycle, which is split across two stages, a two mile canoe on the stunning Ullswater Lake, followed by climbing Helvellyn Mountain, before they get back on their bike to complete the second stage of the cycling.

The team of four will be tackling the challenge in Penrith, the Lake District, all in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK). They are hoping to raise a fantastic £5,000 for the charity, which helps to fund research into treatments for rare, life-limiting muscle-wasting conditions and supports the 110,000 children and adults across the UK affected by these conditions.

Avid fundraiser Charlotte, along with her husband James, 40, have raised an impressive £31,000 since Josie was diagnosed through their MDUK’s family fund – Chubb’s Crusade. The charity awarded the pair MDUK’s Fundraiser of the Year, as part of their prestigious annual President’s Awards and was presented by Tottenham Hotspur player, Son Heung-min, along with the MDUK’s CEO Catherine Woodhead in a surprise call.

Charlotte said: “When your child receives a diagnosis for which there is no cure or treatment, you feel super helpless as parents. Fundraising felt like something we could do that’s proactive. MDUK was there for us after the diagnosis and has helped us build an invaluable support system. So, we thought we'd go out and raise as much awareness as possible.”

Kiera Santry, Challenge Events Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “Pedal, Paddle, Peak is a huge event in the calendar, our triple challenge of the year and we are delighted to be returning for the eighth year.

“We are grateful to Charlotte and friends for their ongoing support to raise funds and awareness on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy UK. This will help us continue supporting and improving the lives of thousands of families living with rare muscle-wasting conditions. We wish Charlotte, Hannah, Bex and Lisa along with all our other participants the very best of luck with this challenge – and we’ll be supporting every step of the way.”

To support Charlotte and friends you can head to their online fundraising page: justgiving.com/fundraising/charliesangels

Interested in taking on a challenge for Muscular Dystrophy UK why not sign up today? For more information or to help support our work, visit musculardystrophyuk.org