Pictures: Bin lorry demonstration outside Brighton court following union member arrests in Hailsham

A demonstration and bin lorry ‘drive by’ has taken place in Brighton as three union members have appeared in court following arrests in Hailsham last year, according to GMB.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:19 GMT

The demonstration took place outside Brighton Magistrates’ Court, The Law Courts, Edward Street, at 9.30am today (Friday, March 24).

A spokesperson from the union had said the ‘GMB Three’ were arrested during an industrial dispute in May 2022 and charged with willful obstruction of a highway on May 27 at Amberstone Depot.

BrightonHailshamGMBSussex