Proposals to close Bexhill care home

Methodist Homes (MHA) said it has launched a consultation with staff and residents at its home, MHA Richmond in Collington Lane East, Bexhill.

Under the plans, residents will be offered the opportunity to move to MHA Lauriston in The Green, St Leonards, along with the majority of staff.

Owners said the decision is not connected with the pandemic and said it relates to how the home has struggled in recent years with occupancy, as well as difficulties in attracting staff in the Bexhill area.

MHA Richmond care home in Bexhill SUS-220221-125557001

Dan Ryan, MHA’s director of operations, said: “Closing a home is always a difficult decision and not one which MHA takes lightly.

“It is our aim that residents and the majority of staff will be offered the opportunity to move to MHA Lauriston, where we will be able to create an even more vibrant community for our residents and the people who care for them.

“It will help create a home where people’s needs can continue to be met should they become more complex over time.

“Over the years, a number of residents at MHA Richmond have moved to MHA Lauriston so they can be cared for safely due to their increasing needs. In addition, staff have occasionally worked across both homes.

“Residents who move will also have access to MHA’s chaplaincy support service, increased music therapy for those living with dementia and nursing care should they need it in the future and we can continue to offer quality and safe care for all our residents.”

Owners said a feasibility study into the future of the Richmond site in Collington Lane East has been carried out by MHA.

The charity added it had hoped to use it for retirement living with care if the closure goes ahead, but the review showed the site was not large enough for this redevelopment.

If the proposal to close the home goes through, the site will be put up for sale and MHA will re-invest the money into its services for older people, the charity added.