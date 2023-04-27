Edit Account-Sign Out
Scores of objections raised over plans for 5G mobile phone mast near Horsham homes

Scores of objections are being raised over proposals to put up a 5G mobile phone mast on a Horsham residential estate.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST

Telecommunications company C K Hutchison Networks wants to site the mast in Jackdaw Lane, Littlehaven.

The firm has submitted its proposals – which show the 15-metre mast would be taller than trees in the area – to Horsham District Council.

But scores of local residents have now registered objections and have set up a website outlining their concerns.

Residents' image of how they think the new 5G phone mast would lookResidents' image of how they think the new 5G phone mast would look
Residents' image of how they think the new 5G phone mast would look

Jackdaw Lane resident Chris Haynes stated on the site: “We object to the construction of a 5G mast in such a densely populated area.

“The proposed mast would be 15m, 50ft, in height – over twice as tall as the surrounding homes, and towering above the local trees – and would dominate the skyline of the local area and beyond.

"Situated just metres from local homes and accompanied by three large unsightly utility cabinets, it would be an eyesore for the local community.”

He said there were many more suitable locations.

Carolina Moreno added that residents had not be consulted or informed of the proposals by the council or the telecommunications company.

She said: "I have serious misgivings about the positioning of the mast in this location, in such close proximity to many homes, local schools, nurseries and playgrounds and the negative impact it will have on not only those homes that will have their views from their homes and gardens affected, but also of all local residents.”

She added: “Local residents are not against technology, everybody wants better technology and better mobile reception but they should find a more suitable location.”

In letters of objection to the council, another resident queried: ”Proposals for other sites have been deemed unacceptable for reasons that include proximity to residential housing and the compromise to the street scene – so why is that not the case for Jackdaw Lane?”

Others said the mast would amount to an ‘aesthetic eyesore’ and would be an ‘intrusive feature to nearby residential properties.’

See https://no-mast-on-jackdaw-lane.netlify.app/

Residents in another part of Horsham raised objections when Three Mobile announced plans to put up a 5G mast near Greenway Junior School last month.

Three Mobile later withdrew its application.

