Social Worker of the Year Awards appeals for East Sussex nominations

The Social Worker of the Year Awards is appealing for residents to nominate ‘inspiring’ staff who have made an ‘exceptional difference’ to the lives of the people they support.

There are 17 award categories to enter across adult and children’s services including ‘adult social worker of the year’, ‘children’s social worker of the year’ and ‘team of the year’.

The charity has also introduced two new categories, the ‘supporting children in education award’ and the ‘digital transformation in social work award’.

There are 17 award categories to enter in the Social Worker of the Year Awards across adult and children's services including returning favourites Adult Social Worker of the Year, Children's Social Worker of the Year and Team of the Year

Peter Hay CBE, chair of the awards, said, “Social work is such an important and demanding profession.

“The Social Worker of the Year Awards provide the opportunity for us to celebrate the extraordinary work carried out by those who work in the sector in England.

“If you know an inspiring social worker in East Sussex, make sure you let them know by nominating them this year.”

Finalists from across England will be recognised at a ceremony in London in November 2022 with an exclusive invitation to a reception at the Houses of Parliament in March 2023.

The Social Worker of the Year Awards 2022 is now open and members of the public are encouraged to nominate social workers who they feel deserve to be recognised for their hard work and support.

Nominations will close on June 24, 2022.

The Social Worker of the Year Awards is free to enter.