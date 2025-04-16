Surrey man scoops massive National Lottery win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Surrey has won a staggering £10,000 a month – for 30 years – on the National Lottery.

The lucky mystery winner matched the five main numbers and the ‘life ball’ in the ‘Set For Life’ draw on February 27.

He was one of three ticket-holders that won big in the draw, with two Set For Life players also taking home the second-tier prize of £10,000 a month for one year.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwynm, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what incredible news for this lucky Surrey local who has won £10k every month for 30 years. He can now look forward to having a whole lot of extra cash in his bank account every single month. Huge congratulations!”

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery. Players pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the second prize of £10,000 a month for a year and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

The lucky winner, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous, or like the Surrey winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

Playing any National Lottery game is also a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50bn raised for good causes since launch.