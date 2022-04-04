Symbolic tree marks bicentenary of the death of Horsham-born poet Shelley

The tree has been planted in the Shelley Wildlife Garden at Warnham Local Nature Reserve - a site thought to have been frequented by the poet himself.

Historical documents indicate that Shelley often sat under a specific chestnut tree near the reserve’s Millpond in the late 19th and early 20th century and this is where he took inspiration for his work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wildlife Garden has been inspired by Shelley’s love of the environment which often featured in his works.

Councillor Christian Mitchell, Councillor David Skipp and Councillor Roger Noel with Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve and Horsham Council's Parks and Countryside team plant a chestnut tree to mark the bicentenary of Shelley's death.

Shelley died on July 8 1822 as a result of a boating accident in Italy at the age of 29.

The tree planting was carried out by Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp, cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel and cabinet member for Horsham Town Centre Christian Mitchell.

Councillor Noel said: “I cannot think of a more fitting way to commemorate the passing of such a significant figure for our district.

“Warnham Local Nature Reserve remains to this day a delightful venue for many local people to enjoy, just as Shelley did, and retains much of the unspoilt nature of Shelley’s time.

“The tree is positioned in the new Shelley Wildlife Garden at the entrance to the reserve, so you can’t miss it when you next come to visit.”

Councillor Mitchell added: “Percy Shelley was one of the major English Romantic poets and it is right that we celebrate his achievements in poetry.

“The place for the tree is justly in a beautiful setting.”