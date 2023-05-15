Edit Account-Sign Out
Travellers leave Eastbourne site after setting up 'unauthorised encampment'

A group of travellers has left Eastbourne after being spotted on two sites, the council said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 15th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:44 BST

On Monday, May 15, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed a group had left over the weekend (May 13-14).

A council spokesperson added: “The site is being re-secured by council contractors today (Monday, May 15).”

A resident said they saw a group of travellers on the downland opposite Eastbourne Downs Golf Club in East Dean Road on Monday, May 8, and added that the group was also in the area on the morning of Wednesday, May 10.

Travellers in Eastbourne by Princes ParkTravellers in Eastbourne by Princes Park
On Wednesday an Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said the group had left the site on the downland and moved to land adjacent to Princes Park where an 'unauthorised encampment' was set up.

The council confirmed it visited the six vehicles on the land and that Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated within 24 hours were served by its Neighbourhood First officers.

