Travellers leave Eastbourne site after setting up 'unauthorised encampment'

A group of travellers has left Eastbourne after being spotted on two sites, the council said.

On Monday, May 15, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed a group had left over the weekend (May 13-14).

A council spokesperson added: “The site is being re-secured by council contractors today (Monday, May 15).”

A resident said they saw a group of travellers on the downland opposite Eastbourne Downs Golf Club in East Dean Road on Monday, May 8, and added that the group was also in the area on the morning of Wednesday, May 10.

Travellers in Eastbourne by Princes Park

The council confirmed it visited the six vehicles on the land and that Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated within 24 hours were served by its Neighbourhood First officers.

