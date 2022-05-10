The funds raised will be used to deliver aid to Rotary clubs in countries surrounding Ukraine.

Uniting previously in March, the Chichester Priory Rotary, Rotary Club of Chichester and the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour raised more than £9,000 together, with Gift Aid.These funds were consolidated with other collections in the South and have been distributed through contacts in local Rotary clubs, so far providing £87,000 of medication and surgical supplies to Ukraine.

The clubs have also given support to refugees in Moldova, Romania and Poland, with the provision of supplies and transportation to the needy areas.

Rotary club members collecting donations for Ukraine.

The Rotary clubs said the demand for further medication and surgical instrument support continues to be extremely high. As does the help to meet the needs of refugees.

