Union officers found not guilty following Wealden bin strike arrests

Three GMB union officers who had been charged with willful obstruction of a highway in Hailsham amid the Wealden bin strikes have been found not guilty, according to the union.

A spokesperson from the union had said the ‘GMB Three’ were arrested during an industrial dispute in May 2022 and charged on May 27 at Amberstone Depot.

Trade union officer and one of the ‘GMB Three’ Gary Palmer added: “This was always a political case about the rights of people during a cost of living crisis to win enough money to look after their families.

The demonstration outside Brighton Magistrates’ Court, The Law Courts, Edward Street, at 9.30am on Friday, March 24. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

“Our members were taking part in lawful industrial action to win a decent pay rise.

“Today’s [Friday, March 24] case shows exactly why people who want [to] fight for better pay and conditions at work should join GMB.”

