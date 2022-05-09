Wealden bin strike: Here are the services running today (Monday, May 9)

Here are the services that are running today (Monday, May 9) amid the ongoing bin strike in Wealden.

A Wealden District Council (WDC) spokesperson said, “The following are services that will be operating in full or in part today: Rubbish collections – Approximately half of the rounds scheduled to empty rubbish bins today are working.

Some of the Wealden GMB members SUS-220205-133855001

“Please put your rubbish bin out if you are due a collection today.

“If it is not emptied please leave it in place for three working days as efforts are being made to catch up on missed rubbish collections.”

A council spokesperson said the operations surrounding clinical waste, sharps boxes, bulky waste, bin deliveries and exchanges, street litter bins and dog waste bins are running as normal today.

Garden waste and recycling collections will not run today, according to WDC.

A WDC spokesperson added, “We appreciate this is an inconvenience and concern to residents and we apologise for this situation while Biffa and the GMB union continue to negotiate to reach a fair settlement.”

The council has also addressed concerns around side waste.

The spokesperson said, “When collections resume, we will for a short period of time collect side waste to help clear the backlog.

“For extra recycling, please place it in non-black bags beside the bin.

“Please ensure recycling has been rinsed clean so that it is free from any remains of food or drink.”

The council said residents should not put recycling or garden waste in their rubbish bin.

They added, “Rubbish bins are only for non-recyclable household waste.

“If they contain recycling or garden waste, they will not be emptied.”

The four ‘household waste recycling sites’ in Wealden, run by East Sussex County Council, are open as usual, according to WDC.

WDC added, “Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by this situation and thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this time.”

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said there have been no recent talks between the council, Biffa and GMB.

He added, “GMB are more than happy if the council wants to make contact with us.

“GMB are ready to sit and negotiate.”