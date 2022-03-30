Wealden to be given £98,300 for accessible toilets

Wealden District Council is set to be given £98,300 to build accessible toilets.

Changing Places toilets are larger and designed for people who cannot use standard accessible facilities, with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the Changing Places Fund, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is now making up to £30 million available to local authorities to boost the amount of these accessible toilets in existing buildings.

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani SUS-140221-133108001

As part of the Inclusive Transport Strategy, Wealden MP Nus Ghani secured Changing Places toilets for 22 motorway service stations across the UK during her time as Transport Minister.

The Wealden MP said every local authority that submitted an eligible expression of interest has received at least £40,000 in funding.

Ms Ghani said, “Where people shop, go out, or travel should not be determined by their disability.

“Many disabled people across the UK do not have access to public toilet facilities that meet their needs, and the provision of Changing Places toilets is vital for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

“I am delighted that Wealden has been allocated this funding to deliver more Changing Places locally and help make the country more inclusive for disabled people.”