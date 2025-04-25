Arun district planning applications: April 18 to April 25

The latest planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between April 18 and April 25.

Aldingbourne

AL/24/25/HH: 45 Barnetts Field, Westergate. Single storey side extension.

AL/34/25/HH: Norton Glebe, Norton Lane, Norton. Front porch extension to annexe.

Aldwick

AW/93/25/HH: 45 The Drive, Aldwick. Readvertisement due to Substitute proposed plans. External and internal alterations, including installation of solar panels, heat pump, alterations to fenestration and external facade. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/94/25/HH: 238 Manor Way, Aldwick. Removal of existing sun room extension and new rear single storey rear extension with steps. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/90/25/T: 11 Grange Court, Aldwick. 1 No. Common Lime (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 17.5m and a spread of 12.5m.

AW/96/25/HH: 3 Grangefield Way, Aldwick. Front, rear and garage extensions including garage and loft conversion, adjusted ridge height and new pitched roof to garage.

AW/98/25/PL: 2 Tudor Buildings, Aldwick Street, Aldwick. Alteration to the front elevation of the ground-floor retail unit including replacement of an existing side door with a sliding door and installation of an open roller shutter. This application may affect the settings of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Angmering

A/63/25/HH: 41 Oakwood Drive, Angmering. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Arundel

AB/35/25/HH: 6 Park Place, Arundel. Retrospective conversion of ground floor cellar to habitable use. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/36/25/L: 6 Park Place, Arundel. Listed building consent for retrospective conversion of ground floor cellar to habitable use.

AB/41/25/HH: 24 Stewards Rise, Arundel. Single storey side/rear extension with terrace/patio and conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 No. rear dormer and front rooflights, following demolition of existing detached garage and lean-to.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/46/25/PL: Land South of Wandleys Lane, Eastergate. Application for construction of 10 No. dwellings with new access from Wandleys Lane, landscaping and areas for ecology & amenity space. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Bersted

BE/48/25/PL: Rear of Regal House And Wayside, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. 7 No. residential dwellings and associated works including new access. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BE/43/25/PL: Land at Oldlands Farm, Newlands Road, Bognor Regis. Construction of hardstanding and associated boundary treatment, associated with Reserved Matters submission reference BE/16/25/RES. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

BE/44/25/PL: Land adjacent to 21 Greencourt Drive, Bersted. 2 x No. 2 bedroom detached bungalows with associated car parking and bin and bike stores (resubmission following BE/70/24/PL. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BE/49/25/HH: 42 Addison Way, Bersted. New porch.

Bognor Regis

BR/57/25/PL: Ground Floor Flat, 77 Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis. Installation of two additional windows to the ground floor.

BR/59/25/PL: Ground Floor Flat, 29 Wood Street, Bognor Regis. Replace windows with uPVC, block up existing window in rear elevation, block up existing door in side elevation and convert existing window opening in side elevation to a door. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/66/25/PL: Flat 6 Victoria Court, 2 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis. Replacement of windows.

East Preston

EP/33/25/PL: Seafield Lodge, Seafield Road, East Preston. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 1 No. new dwelling (self/custom build). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Felpham

FP/37/25/HH: 7 Sea Drive, Felpham. Proposed integral front garage.

FP/50/25/HH: Sea Echo, 2 Longport Road, Felpham. Single storey rear extension. Alterations to fenestration. Internal alterations.

FP/55/25/HH: 35 Davenport Road, Felpham. Loft conversion with dormer window.

Ferring

FG/41/25/PL: Flat 2 Tudor Court, 14 Ferringham Lane, Ferring. New single storey porch.

Littlehampton

LU/70/25/S73: Premises West of 17 Selborne Road, Littlehampton. Variation of condition 2 imposed under LU/77/05/ to re-word condition to allow for general storage.

Middleton

M/33/25/HH: 33 North Avenue, Middleton-on-Sea. Conversion of loft to habitable use with front and rear dormers. Replace detached garage with new. Installation of front porch canopy and alterations to fenestration.

M/36/25/HH: 2 Farm Corner, Middleton-on-Sea. Front ramp with handrails for wheelchair access.

Rustington

R/40/25/HH: 38 The Street, Rustington. Demolition and re-building of a defective garden wall. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area).

Yapton

Y/28/25/CLE: Little Meadow, Bilsham Road, Yapton. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of 1 No. caravan adjacent to Little Meadows as a single dwelling house.