Arun planning applications submitted between September 5 and 12

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 5 and 12.

Aldingbourne

AL/83/25/HH: The Coach House, Norton Lane, Norton. Erection of a garden room. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Norton Lane, Norton Conservation Area).

Aldwick

AW/201/25/HH: Victory, 12 Selwyn Close, Aldwick. Single storey rear extension with steps, side extension to garage and alterations to front porch and fenestration.

Bognor Regis

BR/160/25/HH: 11 Stratton Court, Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension.

East Preston

EP/67/25/HH: 42 North Lane, East Preston. Readvertisement due to Amended application form with Certificate B and amended red edge on location plan. Proposed crossover and parking area.

EP/75/25/HH: 23 Michel Grove, East Preston. Erection of a single-storey garden outbuilding comprising a multi-use garden studio with integrated store.

Ferring

FG/107/25/HH: Ranmore, 7 Cedar Close, Ferring. Single storey side and rear extensions and new side window.

FG/108/25/T: 27 Ferringham Lane, Ferring. Crown reduction to 1 No. Eucalyptus (T1) to leave a height of 5m and a spread of 3-4m.

FG/111/25/PL: Highdown Industrial Park, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Amendments and alterations to original approval FG/74/19/PL including external staircase and door, internal mezzanine and removal of dividing wall. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/125/25/HH: 14 First Avenue, Felpham. Single storey rear extension. First floor side extension above existing ground floor.

FP/126/25/HH: 2 Stanhorn Grove, Felpham. Conversion of detached garage to form annexe.

Littlehampton

LU/163/25/PL: Strawberry Field, Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton. Amendment to LU/59/24/PL to allow for the formation of overspill car park, rationalisation of existing car park and formation of residents garden including fence panels (resubmission following LU/310/24/PL). This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/117/25/HH: 91 Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton. Single storey rear extension and part side extension.

LU/188/25/PL: 11 Eagles Chase, Littlehampton. Change of use from a residential dwelling to a small care facility for up to 2 children aged between 12 - 16 years old. This application is in CIL zone 2 (zero rated).

Middleton

M/67/25/HH: 1 Rose Avenue, Middleton-on-sea. Single storey side and rear extension, front porch extension and hip to gable loft conversion with front and rear dormers, following demolition of existing rear shed.

Pagham

P/84/25/HH: 15 West Front Road, Pagham. Erection of single storey non-habitable outbuilding and installation of new boundary fence. Alterations to existing dwelling fenestration and front patio with steps.

P/105/25/HH: 19 Mallard Crescent, Pagham. Alterations to dwelling including single storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration, replacement porch, and new garden store.

Rustington

R/153/25/HH: Wagtails, 5 Milton Close, Rustington. Erection of rear orangery.

Yapton

Y/53/25/HH: Flints, Hoe Lane, Flansham. Part single, part two storey rear extension, dormer extension and alterations to fenestration.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.